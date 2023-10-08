Guyana-Canada Chamber critical to fast-tracking development – Pres Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali addressing the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce Maple Leaf Ball on Friday evening

– urges local, Canadian companies to get on board ‘digitised world’ to survive

The Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) has been described by President Dr Irfaan Ali as critical to fast-tracking development, with the President urging Canadian and Guyanese companies to partner and ensure the transfer of technology in the process.

On Friday, President Ali was the recipient of the Visionary Leadership Award from the CGCC at their Maple Leaf Ball Awards ceremony. During the ceremony, the President spoke of the important work the chamber does.

President Dr Irfaan Ali as he collects his award

Specifically, he pointed to the chamber’s potential to ensure the networking of companies between the two countries. And with the disparity in technology between Canada and Guyana, President Ali stressed the need for technology transfer.

“We have to build products, island by island, that position the Region in the strongest and most competitive environment. That is why this chamber is very critical. Because we have to fast forward,” President Ali said.

“We have to take the rawness of what we have here today, apply the technology and innovation that exists in Canada, bring it together, and work together on developing that competitive product. Every company must be looking for an international partner. And that is the usefulness of these chambers. It allows that smooth networking, between companies here and companies in Canada.”

The President made reference to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digitisation, noting that companies must get on board if they are to survive. For this, the Head of State noted that a change in mindset is necessary.

“No company can survive in a business environment, in a world 2030 and beyond, if we don’t understand the role of digitisation. And what it means for business and transactions. And the Government has to drive this change. Change in mindset, change in thinking, change in the way of doing things.”

“And some people say, ‘oh it takes time’. But guess what? Look at your own homes. Look at some of our grandparents who never went to school. Give them a smart device and you’re astonished to see what they do on that device,” President Ali said.

Meanwhile, the President assured the investors gathered there that Guyana will go through dramatic changes for the better, so that by 2030, Guyana will be a leader in energy and food security, with a tourism product that’s “second to none.”

A section of the gathering

“Guyana 2030 and beyond will be very different from what we are accustomed to. It will be a country that will lead the world on climate security. It’s a country that will be around every single leadership table on energy security. It’s a country that will be in the leadership position in this Region on food security. It is a country that will offer to the world the best eco-tourism product, none will be able to compete with us.”

“We are going to put the infrastructure in place…to train our people…to invest in their education…to invest in facilities…to invest in services… [and] we are going to change our attitude, our culture and our own behaviour. There is absolutely no other option available to us. We are done talking. We are going to do it and we are going to position our tourism product second to none,” the President said.

The Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce is a non-partisan institution that promotes investments and trade between Guyana and Canada. Since the establishment of the chamber two years ago, significant growth has been recorded in trade between the two countries.

For instance, in 2021, merchandise trade totalled C$238.2 million between the two countries. In addition, exports to Guyana for 2021 were valued at $28.6 million, while imports from Guyana were valued at $199.6 million.

Among the notable activities that the CGCC completed in 2022 was the CGCC Virtual Engagement with Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh, during which he discussed Guyana’s Budgetary Allocations for the Fiscal Year 2022.

The chamber also partnered for a hybrid meeting on Trade & Investment Opportunities between Canada and Guyana – which was a meeting with Minister Mary Ng (Canada), Minister Oneidge Walrond, other Canadian Members of Parliament, and members of the CGCC.

During the meeting, the CEO of the chamber and Board Members delivered presentations on inclusive business, agriculture, and clean tech as areas of development between Canada and Guyana.