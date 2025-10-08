Rupununi farmer stabbed to death; brothers-in-law arrested “Your jobs are secured” - Pres. Ali says DHB staff to be offered new opportunities Guyana will not cower to coercion &amp; intimidation - Pres. Ali updates UNGA about Venezuela's threats to sovereignty UG partners with GRA, World Bank to launch oil &amp; gas accounting, tax programmes Pres. Ali commissions new Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge Old GuySuCo Dam to become new West Bank–West Coast bypass road
Local News

Guyana awaits arbitration ruling on US$100M parking meter lawsuit

08 October 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Guyana is awaiting a key decision in a high-stakes legal battle over a scrapped parking meter deal that could cost the country up to US$100 million. The arbitration ruling will decide whether the government must pay damages to the company behind the controversial project, which was cancelled in 2017 after public backlash. Attorney General and […]

