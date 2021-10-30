Guyana accredits new Chinese Ambassador

President Irfaan Ali on Friday accredited a new Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, on Friday, accepted the letters of credence from Her Excellency Guo Haiyan, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana at his Office on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

During the accreditation ceremony, President Ali said that Guyana looks forward to the continued advancement of bilateral cooperation between the two states in the areas of education, health, information, communication technology, infrastructural development and trade.

Attending the accreditation ceremony were acting Foreigns Affairs Minister, Dr Frank Anthony and Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Elizabeth Harper.

Ambassador Guo is replacing former Chinese Ambassador Cui Jianchun, who served in that post since 2017.

Guyana and China have enjoyed excellent relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties on June 27, 1972.