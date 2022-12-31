Gunshot kills man, 61; 77-year-old wounded

Black Immigrant Daily News

Photo: Emert Flowers, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 28, 2022

Two elderly men—a 61-year-old and a 77-year-old—who were sitting in a yard on Racecourt Street on Tuesday were wounded when shots were fired in their direction. The 77-year-old— Dusseldore Waight, a laborer of Ferrel Lane—was injured, but not fatally. However, 61-year-old Emert Flowers, in whose yard the men had been sitting, sustained more severe wounds that caused his death, and many believe Flowers, who was a tour guide who had previously lived in the United States, was killed to send a message to his son.

According to initial reports, at around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Flowers and Waight were sitting together in the gated yard when an unknown gunman forced his way onto Flowers’ property and unleashed several shots in their direction. Flowers died on the spot, while Waight, although wounded, fled.

The two men were later transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where Waight was admitted in stable condition. Flowers, however, was pronounced dead on arrival.

It is being reported that Flowers, who owned a van that he used to take cruise ship visitors on tours, was killed by persons who wanted to send a message to his son, who is said to be a gang affiliate.

That son, Kyle Latchman, has, according to some sources, been missing for a few days. Flowers’ sister, Ana Flowers, who is currently on a visit to Belize from the US, told reporters, “My nephew is missing for the last three to four days, and I understand that he’s supposed to have gotten kidnapped, and whoever got him hold, I would ask for them to let him go, or… I don’t know. But they got him hostage and they turned around and killed my brother that don’t have anything to do with what my nephew do in Belize.”

Flowers, who was a father of 5, resided alone at his residence.

