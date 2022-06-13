Gunmen escape with $1.2M in cash & items after robbing trio on Leopold Street

Several gunmen on Sunday carted off with $1.2M in cash and other items after they pounced upon three persons who were purchasing food at the corner of Leopold and High Streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

At around 08:15h on the day in question, the trio was approached by two armed perpetrators who demanded that they hand over their valuables.

A 50-year-old businessman was robbed of a phone valued $250,000 and $600,000 in cash; a 30-year-old businesswoman was robbed of a chain valued $300,000, and a 42-year-old bus driver was robbed of a phone valued $90,000.

After collecting their loot, the perpetrators escaped on a motorcycle in the company of other men on bicycles.

Police said there were seven suspects in total.

Investigations are ongoing.