‘Guinness Sound of Greatness’ competition to spotlight new, emerging DJs countrywide

After some 15 years of its implementation in Jamaica, the Guinness Sound of Greatness Competition has made its way to Guyana, offering a chance for up-and-coming DJs across the country to showcase their talents and win among $1.5 million of cash and prizes.

“It was birthed in Jamaica and it was made to support DJs within the communities and music at large, as you know Guinness has support music globally and throughout the Caribbean for a very long while,” explained Lee Baptiste, the Guinness Brand Manager, during the competition’s launch in Guyana on Wednesday.

He explained that the activity will last nine weeks, with a total of 19 sub-meets to be held at Guinness bars countrywide.

The first event within this promotion is expected to be held in New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) on October 28.

“We expect DJs to walk with their community support to give the patrons a Guinness experience. All participating DJs will receive stipend to assist with their preparations to be submitted.”

“… the top finalist will also have a chance to join the Guinness team after this event. Guinness consumers will also have the chance to win cool music gifts and one grand prize of every submit of Guinness boombox,” Baptiste has detailed.

Consumers can also purchase six-packs across supermarkets and win prizes including Guinness caps, t-shirts and speakers.

Baptiste clarified that this competition is catered towards honing the skills of new DJs, with the expectation of having more experienced DJs mentor these emerging talents.

The final showdown is expected to be held within the second week of December in Georgetown.