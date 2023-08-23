Guide on buying vehicles to be launched; CCAC creating standards for auto industry

Intensifying its awareness campaign has proven successful for the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC), which has reported complaints valuing about $250 million for 2023 thus far.

Speaking with this publication on Tuesday, Director (acting) of the CCAC, Anil Sukhdeo outlined that as consumers are increasingly aware of their rights, it is reflective in the 260 complaints received – double the amount when compared to 2022.

However, the Commission has already resolved 212 of these while 47 are still ongoing. Over $50 million are already in the hands of complainants.

“We’ve had a number of cases. We’ve actually had cases valuing just above $250 million. It’s quite significant when compared to last year, which was just around $120 million – more than double,” Sukdeo pointed out.

The acting Director linked this number to amplified efforts on the part of the Commission to extend its reach and offer greater sensitisation.

“I do believe the increase is because of the awareness of the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission because we have been out in the regions. Last year, we actually reached every single region and those hubs in the history of the commission. That, along with our strong PR activities would have played a role in the increase in cases that we would have received.”

A breakdown of complaints for the first half of the year showed 53 for January, 47 for February, 46 for March, 44 for April, 36 for May and 34 for June. The majority of reports were predominantly from persons residing in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) at 173 or 67 percent, followed by Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) with 45 complaints or 17 percent.

Product-based complaints accounted for 82 percent of the 260, while 18 were service-based.

For 2023, Sukhdeo said the majority of complaints were for the auto industry – both in value and the number of reports. There were 77 recorded at the commission, pegged at $169.5 million.

“It’s a wide variety of complaints, from defective parts, incorrect parts sold, transmission issues, multiple issues with one vehicle. It’s a long list, nothing in particular. The complaints varied but it’s just that that category is leading with number and in the case of value,” he noted.

The Commission is working on two pieces of documentation to address issues associated with vehicle sale. The first is a vehicle buyer’s guide that will soon be launched, assisting first-time buyers in how to navigate the process of purchasing a vehicle.

The second is in collaboration with the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), to create mandatory standards for the sale of vehicles, including public display of information for the potential buyer.

The Director opined, “We do have great inter-agency collaboration at the moment because in all of our outreaches, we always include the GNBS because our mandates are similar. They are consumer protection. We just do it through different methods.”

Dissecting the other complaints, 65 were for electronics; 27 for appliances; 22 for construction materials or services; 17 for clothing, jewelry or accessories; 11 for heavy machinery or outdoor power equipment; eight for medical services; six for shipping or online services among others.

In smaller occurrences were unsatisfactory purchases or services in furniture items, financial services, waste disposal service, airline industry, internet or cable, rental, agricultural or livestock, educational service, extermination services, gym and janitorial service.

Some 55 percent of the 260 complaints the unit received in the first half of the year indicated that suppliers had violated Section 22 of the Consumer Affairs Act which speaks to Return of Defective Goods.