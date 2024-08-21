GTU, Ministry of Education ink agreement on salary increases, other benefits for teachers

GTU President Mark Lyte and Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Shannielle Hoosein- Outar shake hands upon the finalising of the agreement

After months of negotiations, the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) have inked a three-year agreement from 2024-2026 for salary increases and other benefits for teachers.

The agreement outlines for that 2024, teachers will receive a 10% increase, an 8% increase in 2025, and 9% increase in 2026.

There is also an adjustable clause which stipulates that if a higher percentage increase is announced for the general public service, teachers will also benefit from the difference.

See full statement released by the GTU following the signing of the agreement: