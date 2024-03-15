GTU approaches High Court to order collective bargaining for 2019-2023 salaries

The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) approached the High Court on Friday with several applications with one asking the court to order the government to engage in collective bargaining for salaries from 2019 to 2023.

APPLICATIONS:

An order of mandamus mandating the Government of Guyana to engage in collective bargaining from 2019 to 2023.

An order that Mr. Sadam Hussain, Chief Executive Officer, and Mrs. Shannielle Hoosein-Outar, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education be held in contempt of court, for unwillingness and bad faith for refusing to discuss collective bargaining for the period 2019-2023

An order directing the Ministry of Education to disclose all correspondences, between the GTU and the Ministry of Education, as it relates to the collective bargaining discussions as claimed by the Ministry of Education or in the alternative to disclose whether or not there are any.

Declaration that the Guyana Teachers Union has a right to negotiation within that period of 2019-2023.

Declaration that the refusal to negotiate for the period 2019-2023 constitutes a breach of the GTU and its members right to collective bargaining under article 147 of the Constitution of Guyana.

Declaration that the minutes dated 7th March 2024, created a binding agreement.

Declaration that the agreement arising from the minutes dated 7 March 2024, created legitimate expectation.

