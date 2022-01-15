GTT’s landline, mobile data services “deliberately” disrupted in Linden



GTT customers are unable to access landline and mobile data service connectivity in Linden and its surrounding areas after the vandalism of its cables resulted in service disruptions.

Other affected areas include Mahdia, Mabura, Ituni and Kwakwani, the telecommunications giant said in a statement today.

GTT’s Chief Operations Officer (COO) for Home Solutions and Fixed Networks, Eshwar Thakurdin, said, “This was a deliberate act; the perpetrator(s) climbed the pole, removed the protective ‘U‘ guard and proceeded to cut the cable.”

He added, “Connectivity in this 21st century is essential, and even the slightest disconnection can cause severe inconvenience – for this we apologise and assure all our customers that we are working to restore services in the shortest possible time.”

The telecommunications company is offering a reward to anyone who can provide actionable information, which may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

“We are asking the people of the highway communities and Linden to help us hold these individuals accountable for this ill deed.”

GTT recently launched its high-speed internet service, GTT Fibre, in Amelia’s Ward, Linden as part of its nationwide drive to deliver faster connections and reliable service to its subscribers.