GTT to invest $10B to increase Fibre coverage in next 2 years

Government’s liberalization of the communications sector two years ago has paved the way for a turnaround in services offered to Guyanese, as the positive effects are now being measured.

This is according to Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips while speaking at a Fibre Press Conference hosted by the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Home Solutions and Fixed Networks on Thursday.

“This liberalization places our country on a global standard and encourages existing operators to optimize their own services. Today, we see a shining example through GTT in the rollout of its Fibre campaign, which saw the recent connectivity of 2,800 homes, bringing their total to over 100,000 homes connected with their service.”

According to PM Phillips, issues raised by consumers are examined and are being dealt with at the level of the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to ensure that the appropriate quality of services is delivered and standards are implemented.

“It is enlightening to see our own service providers taking the initiative to continue to ensure that the needs of these communities are met through enhanced and expanded services. In today’s technologically driven world, ensuring equitable access to ICT for all is essential. We have seen the consequences of a lack of access to these services during the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, ICTs became a primary communication channel.”

According to the PM, Government is continuously focusing on transformative developments to positively impact the telecoms sector. As a result, he reiterated that an ICT master plan is in the pipeline that will significantly enhance the efficiency and productivity of Guyana’s public and private sectors.

“We have authorized the installation and operation of additional submarine cables, making for a more resilient connection to the internet. We have also removed value-added tax on internet data for residential customers, which means that these newly connecting and existing customers will benefit from more disposable income,” he shared.

Chief Operations Officer (CEO) of Home and Fixed Services at GTT, Eshwar Thakurdin on the other hand related that their record 100,000 homes connected with Fibre services mean increased access for families in a post-COVID world. Fibre was introduced in mid-2021, where customers benefitted from three to 10 times internet speed at lowered costs.

“It is no longer a want… The Internet is a need and fuel for your lifestyle, commerce, learning and development and entertainment. Reliable and stable internet in today’s world is not a luxury. GTT, community by community, will ensure that we increase that access across Guyana,” Thakurdin related.

He added that the company is always staying ‘ahead of the game’ in bringing 21st-century solutions to customers. Over the next two years, an additional $10 billion will be invested so that 75 per cent of households can have access to fibre by 2024.