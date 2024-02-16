GTT raises Fibre speed up to 100% for 40,000 homes

Commercial Director of Home Solutions and Fixed Networks, George Scott

In its commitment to remain as the fastest and largest provider in Guyana, telecoms giant GTT on Friday announced an increase in Fibre speed for all customers at no additional cost, ranging from 33 to 100 percent faster.

This announcement was made during a press conference by Commercial Director of Home Solutions and Fixed Networks, George Scott.

Effective immediately, customers on the home internet with 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps speeds will experience a 100 percent increase. In addition, those on the 200 Mbps will receive 50 percent more speed. Customers within the 40 Mbps bracket will receive a 33 percent speed upgrade.

Scott expressed, “This is a massive upgrade and a totally enhanced experience for more than 40,000 Guyanese homes across the country. We recognise that some of our customers will need a new Wi-Fi device and we’ve thought about it. Our technicians will be coming soon to have you fully set up. By providing faster speeds, we’re not only enabling more comfortable experiences in the home, but we’re providing new opportunities for personal and professional development.”

GTT was the first to introduce Fibre to Guyana with a promise of ensuring 75 percent of homes were covered by the end of 2025. A massive extension project commenced and as of today, two in every three homes have access to high-speed Fibre networks.

“We’re proud of what this means for Guyana and we remain committed to our promise to reliably connect our customers. It is GTT’s intention to continue investing in our infrastructure. We will continue to enhance our services and as a customer centric organisation, we will look and explore new ways to exceed expectations of our customers.”

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GTT, Richard Stanton shared that this new development forms part of the company’s overall objective of supporting communities.

“This is just the beginning of what we have planned for the journey ahead. Throughout the year, our customers can expect more exciting news for us where we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence,” Stanton outlined.

Since the launch of GTT Fibre in 2021, GTT has enhanced the value for money in its packages, bringing faster internet speeds and the ground-breaking GTT Fibre + Voice service including the ability to migrate a landline number and receive free minutes and calling features. Reliability is increased through affordable Plume Wi-Fi mesh solution and Power backup solution options.