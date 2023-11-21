GTT launches “Mission Christmas” campaign to spread joy across Guyana

[Georgetown, Guyana, November 21, 2023] — As the holiday season approaches, GTT is gearing up to make this Christmas extra special for its customers with the launch of the “Mission Christmas” campaign. This promotion offers customers the chance to win incredible prizes weekly this festive season.

From November 15, until December 31st, GTT’s Mega Million Christmas promises six weeks of excitement and the opportunity for participants to see their holiday dreams come true. The campaign will culminate on December 31, 2023, where six lucky qualifiers will have the chance to win over millions in cash and cutting-edge technology prizes.

Here’s how GTT’s Mega Million Christmas works:

Weekly Accumulation of Prizes:

Throughout the six-week promotion, GTT customers will have the chance to see weekly prizes accumulate. The cash pot and eligible winning items will increase each week, building up to an unforgettable grand prize draw. Each week, 10 winners will be selected. Nine of those customers will win $50,000 instant mmg top up while 1 will qualify for the grand prize accumulator draw in January 2024.

Qualification and Participation:

To qualify for the grand prize draw, customers simply need to top up their accounts with $1,000 or more, buy a mobile data plan or pay their monthly postpaid bills on time. As an added festive twist, customers must accumulate all the letters to spell the word “GTTXmas.” Each top-up will earn the customer a letter, bringing them one step closer to the holiday magic.

Double Sundays:

Every Sunday, during the promotional period (Sunday 19th Nov until Sun Dec 31st) customers get the opportunity to get double letters for each $1000 top-up or plan purchase. For example, customers purchasing a Social 30 unlimited plan for 7500 will normally receive 12 letters (7 for top-up and 5 for the plan) but on Sundays will receive 24 letters instead (14 for top-up and 10 for the plan).

Text-to-Win:

For even more chances to win, customers can text “GTTXmas” to 620-2828 to win 1M from GTT. Each text message costs $500, providing a convenient and affordable way for participants to increase their odds of winning fabulous prizes.

50% off Selected Phones:

Customers get the chance to get amazing handsets for 50% off all season starting Monday 20th November 2023. Additionally, GTT is offering 50% off prepaid Social 30 unlimited plans with the purchase of every discounted phone. Handsets include Samsung A03 and A13 starting at only $23,000.

Grant-a-Wish:

Moreover, GTT is extending the holiday spirit to children aged 8-12 through the “Grant a Wish” program. Youngsters are invited to write letters with their Christmas wish list and drop them off at the specially marked Christmas boxes in GTT stores nationwide. GTT will select 50 children from these letters and grant their request, bringing smiles and joy to young hearts during the holiday season.

Regional Outreaches:

GTT is spreading Christmas throughout Guyana with activities in Berbice, Linden, and Bartica. By partnering with local community members, GTT aims to spread the joy of the season across the entire country.

“We are thrilled to launch the ‘Mission Christmas’ campaign and play a role in making this holiday season unforgettable for our valued customers and communities across Guyana,” said Jasmin Harris, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Corporate Communications at GTT. “This is our way of giving back and fostering the spirit of joy and togetherness that defines the essence of a true Guyanese Christmas.”

GTT’s Mission Christmas is not just a campaign; it’s a celebration of the holiday spirit and an opportunity for the GTT community to come together and make this festive season unforgettable. Join us in spreading joy, creating memories, and giving the gift of a magical Christmas.

For more information about Mission Christmas and how to participate, visit www.gtt.co.gy/GTTXmas or contact our customer support on 0488. [Press Release]