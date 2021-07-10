– 20 more agents expected to be trained soon With efforts to meet its new goal of becoming a 21st-century customer-centric organisation, GTT on Friday, July 9, hosted a small graduation cerem…
GTT expands team with 20 additional Customer Care Agents
