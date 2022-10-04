GTI student brutally beaten to death

Days after he was attacked and brutally beaten by a group of men in the vicinity of Stabroek Square, 19-year-old Rawle Samuel Grannum succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention at a private medical facility.

Grannum of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was an Electrical Installation Level 2 student at Government Technical Institute (GTI).

Based on reports gathered, the incident occurred on Friday while Grannum was in the company of a friend at the route 45 minibus park. It is believed that the young man was a victim of mistaken identity.

Marcia Grannum, an aunt of the dead teen told a section of the media that her family is yet to ascertain what may have led to the fatal beaten.

The relative stated that based on information they would have received, there was a fight involving several students at GTI a while back, and as such, the suspects might have mistaken her nephew as the person who was involved in the fight.

She stated that her nephew was never part of the fight and he was not someone who would get into trouble. As such, the family is seeking justice. The police have not released any information in connection with the incident.