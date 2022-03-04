GT man busted with $2.6M worth of cocaine

The cocaine intercepted

Agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) have intercepted a male with 2.330kg of cocaine on Monday between Ruby, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and Den Amstel on the West Coast of Demerara (WBD).

The cocaine intercepted

CANU stated that on the day in question, officers conducted an operation in the Region Three district during which Ian Griffith, 45, of North East La Penitence, Georgetown was intercepted with two parcels of suspected cocaine.

However, he was arrested and taken to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected narcotics, which subsequently tested positive for cocaine. It was weighed in his presence and amounted to 2.330kg with a street value of $2.6 million.