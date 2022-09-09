GT duo nabbed with over 7kg ganja at Weldaad roadblock

Two residents of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown were arrested on Wednesday during a ‘stop and search’ exercise along the Weldaad Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Police stated that motorcar HC 4257 with five occupants including the 42-year-old driver of Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice was stopped at the roadblock.

They were all asked to exit the vehicle and take possession of their personal belongings. A search was conducted on a black haversack owned by a 25-year-old labourer of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown during which eight bulky parcels containing cannabis was unearthed.

The rank then proceeded to search a burgandy haversack owned by the other suspects a 25-year-old labourer also of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and nine bulky parcels with ganja were found therein.

The duo was told of the offence, arrested, and cautioned. They were escorted to the Weldaad Police Station where the narcotics were weighed and amounted to 7,710 grams.

The two suspects were placed into custody, pending charges