GRPA launches new HIV care and treatment services

The Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) recently launched its new HIV care and treatment services for People living with HIV (PLHIV).

The GRPA joins the host of other healthcare entities across Guyana to become an HIV care and treatment site with the support of the Ministry of Health -National AIDS Programmes Secretariat (MOH/NAPS).

“We are pleased to do our part to support the World Health Organization’s Sustainability Developmental Goal to eliminate the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030,” the NGO stated in a release to the press.

Moreover, it stated that persons who are newly diagnosed and are ready to commence treatment and persons who have been diagnosed can join its private and family-oriented clinic to access this treatment and other services.

The HIV Care and Treatment service will be accessible through appointments and walk-ins during opening hours (Monday-Thursday, 8:00h to 16:00h and Friday from 8:00h to 15:00h).