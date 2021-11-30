Grove woman, 78, killed in ‘hit and run’ accident

Veronica Lewis, 78, of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was yesterday morning killed in a hit and run accident.

The incident occurred at around 04:50h at Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

Reports are that Lewis, a pedestrian, was on the southern side of Lamaha Street in the vicinity of Waterloo Street when she was struck down by the unknown vehicle which failed to stop.

As a result, the pedestrian was left lying on the road surface with severe head and other injuries about her body.

The Ambulance Service was contacted and arrived on scene where EMT pronounced her dead.

Investigations are ongoing.