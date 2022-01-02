Grove man chopped by friend; in critical condition

Totaram Jaimangal, 30, is now hospitalised in a critical condition after he was chopped by his friend while they were drinking sometime around 14:00h on Saturday.

Reports are that Jaimangal and the suspect are friends, and were imbibing at the victim’s Third Street, Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, home when the suspect allegedly told the victim that he wants to sleep with his wife.

Jaimangal became annoyed and took away the suspect’s cutlass and attempted to chop him but he did not succeed in doing so. The suspect then managed to relieve him of the cutlass and dealt Jaimangal a chop to his left side rib cage area and one to his right hand.

The suspect then made good his escape with the said cutlass while the victim was left laying on the ground.

The injured man was subsequently picked up by his relatives and rushed to the Diamond Hospital where he was seen and examined and transferred to GPHC in a critical condition.

Checks were made for the 39-year-old suspect but he was not contacted. Investigations are ongoing.