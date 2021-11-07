Grounded by faith, Lindener Niomi Alsopp has been admitted to the bar

Attorney Niomi Alsopp

By Utamu Belle

Lindener Niomi Alsopp knew from a tender age that she wanted to pursue a career in law, but it was her grounded faith and perseverance, with the assistance of loved ones, which saw her overcoming hurdles to achieve this goal.

It was a proud moment for family and friends when Alsopp was officially admitted to the Bar before Justice Simone Morris- Ramlall on Friday. The 24-year-old, who grew up in the communities of Half Mile and One Mile, Wismar, recently shared her journey to success with this publication.

The lawyer’s academic path began at the Half Mile Nursery School. She then went on to attend the Wismar Hill Primary School. In 2009, Alsopp wrote the then Common Entrance Examinations and was awarded a place at the St Roses High School. Her excellent performance at the examinations also saw her receiving prizes for Best Graduating Student at the Wismar Hill Primary School.

“Instead of taking up my place at the St. Roses High School, my parents decided that it was best that I attend the Mackenzie High School. I began my secondary education at the Mackenzie High School in 2009.” Alsopp related.

As a student, she participated in several extra-curricular activities, representing the educational institution and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) in athletics, cycling, dramatic poetry and calypso.

“I also participated in debating, impromptu speaking, and football competitions. Despite my commitment to extracurricular activities, I was still able to maintain good grades”, Alsopp recalled.

In 2014, the budding lawyer sat the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations (CSEC), excelling with eight grade ones, five grade twos and a grade three. Again, her outstanding performance saw her being awarded prizes for top CSEC performer for both the Mackenzie High School and Region 10.

Alsopp later went on to write the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE), where she copped passes in nine units. She was now even more equipped to embark on her childhood passion of becoming a lawyer.

“It was at this stage that I knew that law was my calling. I realised that I enjoyed learning the law and being able to apply it to various situations. There was something intriguing about it, and I was excited to learn more,” Alsopp told this publication.

She admits that her journey after deciding to pursue law was very challenging, yet amazing. “There were a lot of challenges that I experienced along the way, some of which caused me to even question whether I was on the right path. However, I am grateful that I was able to overcome those challenges and still enjoy the journey,” Alsopp noted, as she related that she has met a lot of amazing people along the way.

The issue of self-doubt and the challenge of maintaining a balance between her school work and ordinary life were among some of the challenges Alsopp said she faced.

Through it all, she maintained good faith with the help of her loved ones.

“I was able to overcome many of the challenges with the help of God, family and friends. I had a great support system. God placed people in my life at every juncture to give me the assistance that I needed. To overcome the issue of self-doubt, I found the confidence and assurance that I needed in the Bible. I also had a lot of people who encouraged me and prayed for me,” Alsopp reminisced.

She recalled some of the special moments in her journey that were spent with close friends.

“The University of Guyana Law Week and Hugh Wooding Law School Sports were special moments in my journey. However, those moments when I performed exceptionally in my assignments and exams were also special,” Alsopp recalled.

She further told this publication that her parents were two of her biggest motivators, noting that throughout her journey, she also received great support from her ‘Church family’ and other family and friends.

“The journey to obtaining my LEC (Legal Education Certificate) was a difficult one. Throughout the journey, however, I was able to see God move mightily in my life. There were a lot of low moments, but there were also a lot of high moments. I performed very well in my exams, As and Bs only”, a proud Alsopp noted.

With her faith well grounded, Alsopp, who has overcome many hurdles in her pursuit of success, has encouragement for anyone pursuing their goals in life.

“The advice that I would give to persons who are pursuing Law or their goals in general would be to commit your plans to the Lord, trust in Him, and watch Him bring it to pass. With God, there is no limit to what you can do. However, success requires perseverance. There will be challenges along the way, but you have to be able to persevere and be resilient,” she advises.

“I would like to publicly thank God for His faithfulness towards me. Without Him, there is no way I would have made it this far. I would also like to thank my mother Shirma February, and my father Carlton Alsopp, for the sacrifices they have made for me. I wish to also thank the leaders and members of the Bethel Gospel Chapel and the Bethel Gospel Hall for their love and support,” Alsopp noted with gratitude.