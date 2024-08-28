Groundbreaking advancement as first OCT Cardiology Procedure performed in Guyana

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, AUGUST 28, 2024: The Caribbean Heart Institute (CHI) announces a groundbreaking advancement in cardiology with the successful performance of an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) procedure. Today’s procedure, performed at CHI located in the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, is a first for Guyana and the Eastern Caribbean. This pioneering procedure is a significant milestone for the institute.

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is a cutting-edge technology that enables doctors to view the interior of blood vessels without the interference of blood flow. This technique provides exceptionally clear and detailed images, similar to inserting a tiny camera into the blood vessel to capture high-resolution pictures. These precise images assist cardiologists in making more informed decisions about treating heart conditions. They can accurately determine the optimal location for placing a stent, a small tube that keeps arteries open. Furthermore, this advanced system incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) with deep learning image analysis to help cardiologists select the most appropriate stent size for each individual patient. Recent clinical trials have shown that imaging-guided stenting outperforms the angiography-only approach.

Dr. Terrence Haynes, an Advanced Interventional Cardiologist and lead doctor on today’s case, elaborated on the significance of this achievement: “OCT provides detailed cross-sectional images with superior clarity. The procedure enhances operational efficiency by enabling more accurate diagnoses, and helping guide treatments with precision to improve patient outcomes, all of which contribute to better overall cardiology procedures.”

The team that performed today’s procedure also consisted of Dr. Mahendra Carpen, Head of Cardiology and Medical Services of Georgetown Hospital and Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at CHI, Cardiac Technician Jason Solomon, Registered Nurses Shinice Moore and Marissa Jeffers, and Ms. Katya Villarreal Clinical Specialist from Abbott and Ms. Veruschka Sol.

Dr. Mahendra Carpen expressed his appreciation for the introduction of this technology in Guyana. He noted that “it will greatly benefit the Cardiology department, the healthcare sector, the country, and most importantly, the patients.” He praised the procedure for its safety, reliability, and high accuracy.

The introduction of OCT technology at CHI represents a transformative step forward in cardiac care, Dr. Gary Stephens, CEO of CHI conveyed “The Caribbean Heart Institute remains dedicated to innovative solutions and elevating the standard of cardiac care. The successful use of Optical Coherence Tomography marks a new chapter in the institute’s ongoing mission to deliver outstanding cardiology services.”