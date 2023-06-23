Late reggae icon Gregory Isaacs’ former partner, Linda Smith Isaacs, has died.

Family sources confirmed her passing on Wednesday, June 22, saying she died in the hospital on June 21. Her cause of death was not released, however, her passing comes thirteen years following Gregory Isaacs death. The Cool Ruler passed away in 2010 at age 59.

Following Isaacs’ untimely death, details about his relationship with Linda Smith, his UK manager, started circulating in the media. She had also changed her name to add Isaacs, fueling speculations that they had gotten married.

However, in a later interview, Linda revealed that she and the “Night Nurse” singer was never legally married, but she changed her name at his request as he referred to her as his wife.

“Gregory and myself were together for a few years, but we were not legally married. Last April, he wanted me to change my name by deed poll to Isaacs, so I did. And yes, he said I was his wife and I said he was my husband. If we did wrong, then let the Almighty judge us,” she was quoted as saying at the time.

Gregory Isaacs was legally married to his wife, June Isaacs, from 1983 up until the time of his death on October 25, 2010. The singer passed away at the home he shared with Linda Smith in Harrow Weald, London.

The legendary Jamaican singer is best known for songs like “Night Nurse,” “Love Is Overdue,” “Rumours,” “Hard Drugs,” and “Cool Down The Pace.” His classic single “Night Nurse” is certified silver in the United Kingdom.

The Cool Ruler has over 500 albums in his discography and is widely regarded as one of the most successful and recognized voices in foundation reggae music.