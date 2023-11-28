Greenhouse at Plympton Farms officially commissioned

The massive greenhouse utilises cutting-edge hydroponic technology to maximise production in a sustainable manner

Under the Green Farms Initiative, a greenhouse covering three acres of land at Plympton Farms was officially commissioned during a ceremony on November 24 at Dora along the Linden Highway, signifying the accomplishment of a key milestone.

The Green Farms Initiative is a tripartite agreement between SBM Offshore Guyana, Plympton Farms and a local catering company, Newrest Guyana, under which SBM Offshore Guyana provided financial and advisory support for the construction of a greenhouse based on Plympton’s proprietary design using cutting-edge technology and a sustainable hydroponics system.

The project aims to reduce imported produce used onboard the Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels operating offshore Guyana and SBM Offshore Guyana’s onshore offices through the provision of healthy and nutritious meals by Newrest Guyana. The produce cultivated on the farm include broccoli, zucchini, bell peppers, cauliflower and chilli peppers, among others. Prior to the project, 85 per cent of the produce used onboard the FPSOs were supplied by local farmers while 15 per cent was imported. Through this collaboration, the import quantity was reduced to 10 per cent, with the objective of further reducing that to five per cent.

During his remarks, SBM Offshore Guyana’s General Manager, Mr. Martin Cheong reinforced the company’s support for local content, saying, “By partnering with local suppliers and businesses, we create a robust supply chain that stimulates economic growth. This collaboration ensures that resources are utilised efficiently. Through job creation, skill development and knowledge transfer, we as a company strive to strengthen the workforce and empower individuals to accomplish their goals.”

Through the Green Farms Initiative, Plympton Farms has employed over 20 Guyanese living in nearby communities, contributing to job creation and stability in Dora and other communities, in alignment with SBM Offshore Guyana’s local content drive.

Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Plympton Farms, Mr. Kapil Mohabir extended his gratitude to the company for its support, stating, “Over the last three years, SBM Offshore’s partnership has empowered us to significantly expand our greenhouse acreage, resulting in the commissioning of this three-acre greenhouse today.”

Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Richard Blair lauded the company’s sustainable development drive and local content commitments, especially since they are in alignment with the regional 25 by 2025 goals, in which Caricom aim to reduce food imports by 25 per cent by 2025.

“I want to take this opportunity to commend Plympton Farms, SBM [Offshore] and Newrest Guyana for this initiative. I believe it’s a very good initiative, very essential, very aligned with the government’s programme in promoting displacement in food imports.”

SBM Offshore Guyana has adopted several of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a framework for its sustainable development ambitions. This project aligns with the company’s support for SDG Three – Good Health and Wellbeing; SDG Eight – Decent Work and Economic Growth; SDG 12 – Responsible Consumption and Production and SDG 13 – Climate Action. The company continues to support local projects that align with its sustainable development objectives.