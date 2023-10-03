Grass fire damages GPL’s transmission line, causes disruptions in power supply

See full statement from the Guyana Power and Light Inc.

A grass fire in the Friendship Backdam area has damaged GPL’s L3 Transmission Line, which connects the Garden of Eden Power Plant to the Grove Substation. As a consequence, there is a disruption in power supply to some of our customers.

The Guyana Fire Service and the GPL team are currently en route to the site of the incident. Once the fire has been successfully extinguished, our team will commence the necessary repairs to the affected Transmission Line.

Customers residing in parts of Georgetown, East Coast, and East Bank will experience an interruption in power supply. We seek your patience and understanding while our team work to restore service in the shortest time possible.