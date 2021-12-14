Granger will not attend PNC Congress due to health matters

PNC Leader David Granger

See full statement from the Peoples National Congress Reform:

ABSENCE OF THE PNCR LEADER FROM THE PARTY’S 21st BIENNIAL DELEGATES CONGRESS AND HIS BEST WISHES FOR A SUCCESSFUL CONGRESS

Leader of the PNCR and former President, Brigadier (Rtd) David Arthur Granger, MSS, will not be with us at this historic Congress as he attends to matters of his health in the Republic of Cuba, commencing with his travel on Tuesday 14th December 2021. The Leader has expressed to us his best wishes for a successful Biennial Delegates’ Congress, a Happy Christmas, and a Prosperous New Year.

The members of the Central Executive Committee and of our great Party take this opportunity to wish the Cde Leader and his family best wishes for the Christmas Season, a Prosperous New Year, and the Blessings of God upon him and the health officials in the Republic of Cuba as they treat him. We shall all keep him in prayers.