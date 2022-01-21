Granger to joins talks as Norton pushes to become Opposition Leader, Rep of APNU+AFC List

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Granger to joins talks as Norton pushes to become Opposition Leader, Rep of APNU+AFC List
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
Former President and Leader of the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNCR) David Granger has indicated to the party that he will, when the time is considered appropriate, join discussions concernin…