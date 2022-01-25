Granger, Harmon step down as APNU’s Chair & General Secretary



The APNU today held its first EXCO meeting of 2022. Present at the meeting were Mr. David Granger, Chair of the APNU, Mr. Joseph Harmon, MP and General Secretary of the APNU, new elected Leader of the PNCR Mr. Aubrey Norton, Mr. Jaipaul Sharma of the Equal Rights and Justice Party, Mr. Vincent Henry of the Guyana Action Party, Mrs. Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, MP of Guyana Nation Builders and Mr. Keith Scott of the National Front Alliance.

The substantive agenda saw the passing of the baton for the continuation and development of coalition politics as Mr. David Granger and Mr. Joseph Harmon reported their decision to demit office as Chair and General Secretary of the APNU.

The Exco requested that Mr. Joseph Harmon continues as General Secretary for a period of seven days to facilitate the smooth transition to a new General Secretary. However, Mr. David Granger demitted office with immediate effect paving the way for the election of a new Chair.

PNC leader Mr. Aubrey Norton was then elected Chair of the APNU. Members of the Executive thanked the outgoing Chair and General Secretary for their role in advancing the idea of the APNU to what it is today.

It was noted that their astute leadership saw the growth of the APNU and the acceptance of the populace to coalition politics which resulted in an increase in votes from 2011 to 2020. [Press Release]