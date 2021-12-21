Home
Harmon, Granger excluded from PNC’s Central Executive Committee
Engineer, sub-contractor charged over inflating truckloads of laterite for Bartica road project
21-Y-O woman with disability raped
Top 12 Caribbean News Images For 2021
Kamala Harris Is A Massive Disappointment To Caribbean Immigrants And Those Who Believed In Her
Haitian Migrants Look At Second Go In Chile
Doja Cat Details How Bad Acid Trip Helped Her Quit Cigarettes
Doja Cat Speak On Dr. Luke’s Controversies: “I Don’t Think I Need to Work With Him Again”
Kash Doll Responds To Fans Criticizing Her Son’s Name
10 Top Caribbean Resorts For 2021
Blue Diamond Resorts Offers Exclusive Black Friday And Cyber Monday Savings Throughout The Caribbean
Caribbean Travel News
This Caribbean American Company Is A Comcast RISE 2021 Winner
The Future Of Caribbean Money Is In The Spotlight
How To Transport Your Car To The Caribbean
English Premier League sees surge in Covid-19 cases with 77% of players double jabbed
Philippines’ Typhoon Rai death toll rises further as some areas remain cut off from help
International banks in UAE to switch to Monday to Friday work week
Granger congratulates Norton on election as PNC Leader
December 21, 2021
Local News
Granger congratulates Norton on election as PNC Leader
2 hours ago
Granger congratulates Norton on election as PNC Leader
The content originally appeared on:
INews Guyana
Former President and immediate past leader of the People's National Congress Reform (PNCR) David Granger has extended congratulations to his successor, Aubrey Norton who won by a landslide victory …
