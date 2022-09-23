GRA seizes over $20M in smuggled liquor, cigarettes

Officers attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) Law Enforcement & Investigations Division (LEID) on Thursday seized in excess of 82 cases of smuggled liquor and over 62 bales of cigarettes from a property at Atlantic Garden, East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

GRA said these items are valued in excess $20M. Investigations into this incident are ongoing.

In its brief statement, the tax body emphasised that it will continues to maintain a “zero tolerance” approach against smuggling and other illegal activities, thereby allowing for a ‘level playing field’ for legitimate businesses and the collection of revenue.

As such, the GRA is encouraging persons involved in such activities to cease and desist therefrom, and bring themselves into compliance with the nation’s tax, trade and border laws.