GRA seizes firearms & ammunition found in barrel at city wharf

The Guyana Revenue Authority

See full statement from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA):

On November 17, 2023, utilising its sophisticated scanning equipment for incoming cargo, Customs and Law Enforcement Officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), seized several firearms and over 5,000 assorted rounds of ammunition of various caliber found concealed in a barrel containing food stuff and household items imported from the USA.

The consignee who presented himself for the upliftment of the barrel, at the time of the re-inspection, together with the ammunition and guns, was taken into custody and handed over to the Guyana Police Force. The consignor was also identified by the Law Enforcement Officers, and together with the consignee were charged and prosecuted by the Police.

With this being the second such seizure in as many months, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is alarmed at the current trend of increased efforts to smuggle firearms and other such restricted items through personal consignments (barrels, boxes, packages, suitcases and containers) at ports of entry into Guyana, and Customs and other Law Enforcement Officers are using technology and maintaining high levels of alertness to detect and prevent such attempts to smuggle items including prohibited and restricted goods The Authority once again advises all such persons dealing in or contemplating engaging in such illegal activities to cease and desist therefrom.

Lastly, the Revenue Authority again pleads with the General Public to report any illicit, unlawful or smuggling activities on telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3211, 3212, or 3408.

All information provided will be dealt with strict confidentiality and such persons may be rewarded in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.