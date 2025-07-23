GBTI records $2.23B profit after tax in 'strong' mid-year performance Despite LCDS' windfall earnings, Norton rejects it but APNU still campaigns on its gains APNU, FGM boycott ERC's elections Code of Conduct APNU promises to unlock housing lands after PPP already delivers over 50,000 Over 180 teachers granted duty-free concessions under multi-year agreement 16-Y-O girl shot by stray bullet
Local News

GPS to get AI-powered surveillance system, bodycams for officers

05 August 2025
Mazaruni Prison

In order to address the issues of transparency and accountability within the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), the organisation is moving to install an AI-powred surveillance security system at all prison locations.

Speaking during this week’s edition of the programme ‘Safeguarding our Nation’, Director of Prison Nicklon Elliot said this system will be monitored by a central command centre.

Additionally, the GPS is installing modern scanners at all prison locations in an effort to crackdown on the smuggling of contraband into the prison system.

Moreover, within the next two weeks, prison officers will begin using body cameras.

Elliot noted that the goal is to modernise the GPS and this means getting the right workforce.

He said there is a dedicated Recruitment Board responsible for hiring persons to work in on the system. This, he said, is a transparent, merit-based process with outreach across all ten regions.

Moreover, he noted that officers’ salaries have risen from GY$113,347 to GY$165,723. Staff also benefit from new housing, mental health support, and care packages.

When it comes to discipline and integrity, Elliot emphasised that misconduct among officers is met with swift disciplinary or legal action.

“We are building a modern prison service that is professional, accountable, and focused on rehabilitation,” the Prison Director said. “As Mandela reminded us, a nation should be judged by how it treats its lowest citizens, and that is a standard we aspire to meet.”

