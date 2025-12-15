High-level meeting convenes to tackle reduced gold declarations Joe Vieira Park on track for 2026 opening Guyana gets US$17M signing bonus as Ghanaian firm signs PSA Woman gets $500k bail for allegedly killing partner Local Govt Ministry considers park &amp; vendor strip for Skull City  Republic Bank issues fraud alert
Local News

GPL urges customers to notify them before increasing electricity usage

15 December 2025
The Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) is urging residential, commercial, and industrial customers to notify the company before increasing their electricity load, warning that unreported increases are contributing to voltage fluctuations, damaged meters, and burnt appliances across several communities. According to GPL, customers are required under Sections 8.1 and 4.2 of the Standard Terms […]

