GPL urges customers to notify them before increasing electricity usage
15 December 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
The Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) is urging residential, commercial, and industrial customers to notify the company before increasing their electricity load, warning that unreported increases are contributing to voltage fluctuations, damaged meters, and burnt appliances across several communities. According to GPL, customers are required under Sections 8.1 and 4.2 of the Standard Terms […]
