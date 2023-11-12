GPL linesman recovering after being electrocuted at Vreed-en-Hoop

A ‘linesman’ attached to the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) was electrocuted on Saturday after he came into contact with a live wire while doing maintenance work.

Ishwar Persaud, 49, is stationed at GPL’s Vreed-en-Hoop, West Bank Demerara, branch.

The Guyana Police Force said Persaud is hospitalised in a stable condition.

Reports are that the linesman was with other GPL crew members doing maintenance work within the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling Road area when he came into contact with a live wire while on a GPL pole.

As a result, he was ‘shocked’ and left hanging on the pole.

Persaud was removed in an unconscious state by his co-workers and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he is receiving medical attention. His condition is listed as stable.