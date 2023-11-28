GPHC’s Dr Sukhraj trains Dominican healthcare workers in treating diabetes-related foot complications

One of the workshop sessions facilitated by Dr. Kumar Sukhraj, the Head of the Diabetic Foot Centre at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Dr. Kumar Sukhraj, the Head of the Diabetic Foot Centre at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), played a pivotal role in elevating healthcare standards in Dominica through a diabetes and foot care workshop held from November 15 to 17.

This collaborative initiative, forged in partnership with GPHC, the Dominican Diabetes Association, and the Dominican Health Authorities, aimed to enhance the nation’s ability to address diabetes-related foot complications.

The workshop, facilitated by Dr. Sukhraj, focused on instilling an integrated approach within the Dominican healthcare subset. The goal was to empower healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary for comprehensive and cohesive management of diabetes-related foot issues.

The joint venture not only showcased Dr. Sukhraj’s commitment to advancing diabetes care but also highlighted the collaborative spirit among GPHC, the Dominican Diabetes Association, and Dominican Health Authorities. This strategic partnership allowed for a synergistic exchange of expertise and resources, laying the groundwork for a more unified and effective healthcare response.

Participants in the workshop engaged in interactive sessions, delving into the latest advancements in diabetic foot care, preventative measures, and treatment strategies. Dr. Sukhraj’s leadership and expertise provided a valuable foundation for attendees to navigate the complexities of diabetes-related foot complications.

The support and endorsement of this initiative by the Dominican Health Authorities underscored its importance in addressing critical healthcare challenges. The workshop not only served as a platform for knowledge dissemination but also fostered a sense of collaboration and shared responsibility in combating diabetes in the region.

As the workshop concluded, it left behind a legacy of strengthened healthcare practices and a more interconnected healthcare community in Dominica. Dr. Kumar Sukhraj’s dedication, coupled with the collaborative efforts of GPHC, the Dominican Diabetes Association, and Dominican Health Authorities, marks a significant step forward in advancing diabetes care and foot health in the region. [Press Release]