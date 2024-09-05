GPHC successfully performs ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm surgery

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) made history once again on July 10 when the Vascular Surgery team successfully performed an emergency repair of a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA)—a procedure that is not only challenging but also life-saving. This marks only the third time in Guyana’s history that such a surgery has been successfully completed, underscoring the expertise and dedication of our medical team.

An aneurysm is a localized enlargement or bulging of a blood vessel, most commonly an artery, due to a weakness in the vessel wall. When this occurs in the aorta—the largest artery in the body—it poses a significant threat to life, as the aorta carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body. A ruptured AAA is a critical medical emergency with a mortality rate of 65% before patients even arrive at the hospital. For those fortunate enough to reach the emergency room, the survival rate decreases by 1% per minute, and even after reaching the operating theatre, only 50% of patients survive.

These daunting statistics make the recent achievement at GPHC even more extraordinary. Under the leadership of Consultant Vascular Surgeon Dr. Carlos Martin, the Vascular Surgery team has successfully saved the lives of three patients with ruptured AAAs in the past three years. Prior to 2021, such interventions were unavailable in Guyana, and all patients suffering from ruptured aortic aneurysms would not have survived.

The most recent procedure was performed on a 56-year-old man who was transported from the interior region of Guyana to the Accident & Emergency Department. The patient was in critical condition, with a hemoglobin level of 7g/dl and a blood loss of 5 liters. Thanks to the swift action of the team, the patient was stabilized, and emergency surgery was organized. During the 8-hour surgery, Dr. Martin and his team encountered a large infra-renal aortic and common iliac artery aneurysm with a free rupture, which was successfully repaired.

Dr. Martin emphasized the importance of teamwork in this success, expressing his gratitude to the hospital’s administration and the clinical teams who played a crucial role in the management of the patient. He also highlighted the hospital’s investment in special supplies that were crucial for performing these types of complex procedures.

This milestone achievement reflects GPHC’s ongoing commitment to advancing healthcare in Guyana and providing life-saving treatments.