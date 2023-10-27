GPHC removes fees for knee & hip replacement surgeries

Medical team during a hernia operation at GPHC [File Photo]

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is today announced that, effective immediately, it will be offering knee and hip replacement surgeries, including revision procedures, completely free of cost to patients.

Previously, there was a subsidised cost associated with the surgeries at GPHC, and revisions were not available within the hospital’s services.

However, following a proactive proposal from the hospital management to the Board of Directors, the decision to remove all charges for these vital procedures was accepted, ensuring that patients can now receive high-quality medical care without the burden of financial constraints.

“This decision reflects GPHC’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive healthcare services to the public. By offering these procedures free of charge, the hospital aims to improve the quality of life for individuals suffering from knee and hip joint morbidity, enabling them to lead active and pain-free lives,” the GPHC said in a statement.

“We are dedicated to prioritizing the well-being of our patients and ensuring that they have access to the best possible medical treatments,” said Mr. Robbie Rambarran, CEO at GPHC.

“This initiative aligns with our mission to serve the public and make healthcare services accessible for everyone,” he added.