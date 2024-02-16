GPHC elevates urologic care with $13M cutting-edge ultrasonic lithotripter

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has announced the successful integration of the Swiss Lithoclast Master ultrasonic lithotripter into its urology facilities, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of urologic care in Guyana. This state-of-the-art equipment, procured at a cost of $13 million, signifies GPHC’s unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge medical technologies for the benefit of Guyanese patients.

The ultrasonic lithotripter utilizes advanced ultrasonic energy to precisely and effectively pulverize kidney stones, placing patient comfort and safety at the forefront. This groundbreaking technology represents a paradigm shift in the treatment of kidney stones, offering Guyanese patients highly efficient and minimally invasive solutions, eliminating the need for open surgery.

Patients undergoing treatment for large and complex kidney stones now experience quicker procedures, reduced recovery times, and an overall improved healthcare journey. Since its introduction, the innovative ultrasonic lithotripter has already benefitted more than twenty individuals, showcasing its immediate positive impact.

Dr. Rajendra Sukhraj Consultant at GPHC, expresses enthusiasm about the transformative potential of this technology, stating, “The integration of the ultrasonic lithotripter is a game-changer for urological care in Guyana. This cutting-edge device not only enhances treatment precision but also prioritizes patient well-being, offering a minimally invasive alternative for complex kidney stone cases.”

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation reaffirms its commitment to providing the highest standard of care by embracing the latest advancements in medical technology. The acquisition of the ultrasonic lithotripter aligns with GPHC’s dedication to ensuring that Guyanese citizens receive world-class healthcare services within their home country.