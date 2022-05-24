GPF to launch investigation following fight between cop & civilian

A snippet from the video showing the altercation between the cop and civilian

See full statement issued by the Guyana Police Force:

Commissioner of Police (ag.) Mr. Clifton Hicken has expressed his dissatisfaction in relation to the physical altercation between a police rank and a member of the public, which was captured in a video that is circulating on social media, in which the police rank is seen involved in a scuffle and trading punches with a civilian whom he was trying to arrest.

The Top Cop said an investigation will be done with some degree of alacrity in an effort to mitigate against this type of behaviour.

Mr. Hicken is also appealing to the public to cooperate with the police, and vice versa.

“The police does not and cannot operate in isolation, thus the need for partnership and cooperation between the police and the public – one that should be premised on mutual trust and cooperation while exploring every avenue to maintain law and order in society,” Mr. Hicken posited.

The Top Cop is assuring the public that the Police Force is working on postures and strict adherence to SOPs aimed at ensuring that ranks are professional in the discharge of their duties, even in the face of harassment and intimidation from non-cooperating civilians.