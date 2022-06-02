GPF promises “thorough & impartial” probe into death of 12-Y-O

Deputy Commissioner of Administration (acting) Calvin Brutus along with other senior members of the GPF today met with grieving family members.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has promised that a thorough and impartial investigation will be conducting in the road accident involving a police vehicle that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl.

Kayla Barnabas lost her life at around 15:45h on Wednesday afternoon after she was struck down by a speeding police vehicle which was at the time being driven by a police corporal.

Barnabas was a student of the West Demerara Secondary School, and was heading home when she was struck down at Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara.

Police Headquarters said police pickup GXX 6575 was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road when the schoolgirl allegedly ran across the roadway, into the path of the vehicle – resulting in the collision.

She was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The child’s family members, however, say eyewitnesses related that the child was not being reckless and that it was the police vehicle at fault.

Police stated that the police pickup was transporting a prisoner at the time of the accident. CCTV footage will be reviewed to determine whether the driver was speeding.

The corporal is currently under close arrest and a breathalyzer test found that he had no trace of alcohol in his system.

Deputy Commissioner of Administration (acting) Calvin Brutus along with other senior members of the GPF today met with grieving family members.

“Mr. Brutus, who met with Kayla’s parents – Delmon and Somatee Barnabus at the couple’s School Street, Goed Fortuin residence, expressed his deep sympathies, personally and on behalf of the Guyana Police Force, and offered condolences for the terribly tragic way in which the couple’s daughter lost her life,” a statement from the GPF stated.

Brutus assured the family that a “thorough and impartial investigation will be conducted into the unfortunate accident”, the statement added.

The statement also revealed that Brutus committed the GPF to help the family with expenses in relation to the child’s wake and funeral.

Around the same time last year, 12-year-old Varshanie Ramroop, a student of the Greenwich Park Primary School, was killed by a speeding pickup at Farm Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.