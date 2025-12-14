GPF probing shooting incident at Sophia

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in a suspect being shot in the leg by a rank during the course of an arrest.

The incident occurred on Friday (December 12, 2025) at around 17:00hrs at Red Road, ‘D’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Based on a police report, preliminary investigations revealed that ranks responded to a report of larceny and upon arrival at the location, a 35-year-old suspect of Cummings Lodge Squatting Area was arrested.

During the process, however, the suspect allegedly became aggressive, assaulted a rank and attempted to escape from custody.

“The suspect reportedly armed himself with a glass bottle and advanced in a threatening manner towards the ranks. Other force options were first employed; however, the suspect continued to advance. As a result, a rank discharged his service weapon and the suspect sustained an injury to his left foot,” the GPF said in a statement today.

The suspect was subsequently subdued and escorted to the Turkeyen Police Station, and later taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he received medical attention and was listed in stable condition.

According to the Police Force, investigations are continuing, and further details will be provided as appropriate.