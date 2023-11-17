GPF making major strides to secure safer roads and communities

Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is working to enhance its e-ticketing system countrywide to encourage motorists to follow traffic laws and lower the number of accidents caused by dangerous driving.

Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken said emphasis is being placed on catering to higher levels of efficiency in the GPF in a bid to promote greater discipline on the roadways and strengthen security at a community level.

“We are working with the Ministry of Public Works to look at road design. The government is giving us the infrastructure to deal with E-ticketing,” the top cop stated, during the GPF’s presentation of its Christmas policing plan at the Police Officers’ Mess, Eve Leary on Wednesday.

E-ticketing

The E-ticketing system’s cameras can determine whether drivers have committed any offences, such as driving without seatbelts or speeding. It can also flag traffic offenders, automatically issuing them a ticket via email based on customisable parameters.

This programme forms part of the government’s ‘Safe Country’ initiative which will see the entire nation being connected to closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

The CCTVs are designed to increase formal surveillance by making it easier for security agencies to monitor potential criminal activities and deter crime by increasing the risk of detection.

In pursuit of this objective, Commissioner Hicken announced the expansion of the programme to Regions Three and Six, noting that citizens will benefit from a safer country.

Command Centres

The GPF will also be extending command centres to several regions. Commissioner Hicken indicated these centres aim to create significant employment opportunities for civilians and support capacity building within the force.

Meanwhile, a major focus will also be placed on reform and training to ensure the objectives are achieved.

“We have been spending a lot of time to create a self-sufficient Guyana Police Force…The commanders and the senior officers that are training will be certified in keeping with our economic status and the requirements…We are going to be maximising and optimising the use of our economy,” Commissioner Hicken emphasised.