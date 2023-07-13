GPA presses for timely release of information during meeting with GPF

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) welcomes the renewed commitment by Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken and the Guyana Police Force to foster a better working relationship with the media and by extension the GPA.

On Wednesday, GPA’s President Nazima Raghubir and Secretary Iva Wharton met with Commissioner Hicken, Deputy Commissioner ‘Admin’ Calvin Brutus, Deputy Commissioner ‘Law Enforcement’ Wendell Blanhum, Head of the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) Mark Ramotar, and Deputy CCU Head Stan Gouveia at Eve Leary.

The GPA and GPF in discussion

There, the GPA raised a number of issues among them, requesting authorisation of Commanders to speak with the media, for the provision of contacts for Commanders, Deputy Commanders, the Traffic Chief, and the Crime Chief as well as the timely provision of information especially on major incidents, where confirmation and accurate information would be needed.

The GPA also requested the provision of monthly crime and traffic accidents and incidents statistics along with comparative figures for corresponding periods with as much as possible, detailed statistics on a quarterly basis.

With widespread disinformation on various issues relating to policing as well as crime, the GPA also recommended frequent media engagements with the police via press conferences, familiarisation sessions as well as training.

The GPA is assured of a better working relationship with the police as Commissioner Hicken committed on the spot to a number of the requests made.

The Guyana Press Association is committed to ensuring that the existing gaps in communication are remedied through more engagements and training.