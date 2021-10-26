Govt’s energy plans will improve standard of living – PM

Prime Minister Mark Phillips

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips today said that his Government is committed to pursuing an energy transition plan that is centred on providing affordable, stable and reliable energy.

The clean energy mix would also aid in eradicating poverty while improving the standard of living of Guyanese.

The Senior Government Official made these comments while delivering remarks at the third meeting of the Global Commission on People Centred Clean Energy Transitions.

Prime Minister Phillips, who represents Guyana on the Commission, said that his Government has begun the implementation process of several clean energy programmes, particularly in remote hinterland communities, which are too far away to connect to the national grid.

He said too that community members will be trained in installing and maintaining the technology as part of an initiative to create jobs. The initiative would also link energy access projects to productive activities such as ICT, commerce, and agro-processing to allow for greater community ownership and sustainability.

“Specifically, the projects entail the installation of 13 solar PV farms, the provision of 30,000 solar home systems for hinterland communities, the installation of 20 mini-grids solar PV systems for public and community buildings, the installation of more than 180 solar PV stand-alone systems for the Government’s ICT Hubs, and the installation of a three MW grid-connected solar PV system at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport”.

He noted that the solar PV installations will result in approximately 46.4 MW of installed solar PV capacity and are expected to be commissioned within two years. Additionally, the Government would continue to push ahead with its hydropower projects including the 165 MW Amaila Falls project.

“Ongoing hydropower projects include the installation of a 150-kW hydropower station at the Kato Falls that will be completed in 2022; the rehabilitation of the Moco-Moco hydropower project with an installed capacity of 0.7 MW and the construction of a 1.5 MW hydropower station at Kumu”.

The Global Commission on People-Centred Clean Energy Transitions brings together 30 government leaders, ministers and prominent thinkers to discuss clean energy solutions. The commission was convened by the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Dr Fatih Birol, in January of this year.

Today, the body launched 12 recommendations for a people-centred transition to clean energy. The recommendations were divided into four key areas: decent jobs and worker protection; social and economic development; equity, social inclusion and fairness and people as active participants.