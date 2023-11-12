Govt will not be engaging US delegation here on “fact-finding mission”

President Dr Irfaan Ali

See below for a Statement from the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana:

The Government of Guyana notes from publications on social media that adelegation from the United States of America intends to travel to Guyana on Monday,November 13, 2023 for a “fact finding mission”. This delegation and the intendedvisit appear to have resulted from a conference organised by Rickford Burke, aGuyanese residing in Brooklyn, New York.

During the month of September, 2023, Burke organised a so-called “Conference onGuyana” in Washington, DC, to which the Government of Guyana was not invited butwhich was attended by members of the Opposition. This one-sided engagementpresented the platform for Opposition Politicians to spew concocted and fabricatednarratives about the Government of Guyana, including their usual diatribe aboutracial discrimination and extra judicial killings, without any fact-checkingmechanism and without the Government being afforded a hearing or the facility of aresponse. It is obvious that these jaundiced, baseless and unfounded narratives ofthese Opposition Politicians, unsupported by any evidence whatsoever, haveinfluenced this delegation.

Burke is wanted by law enforcement agencies in Guyana for a number of criminaloffences for which he is charged, including, extortion of Guyanese businessmen.These charges are pending before Magistrates’ Courts in Guyana. Burke is publiclyknown for his daily diet of racist rants on social media with the intent of excitingracial hostilities, strife and ethnic violence among the different ethnic groups ofGuyana. His inane rantings are invariably directed at the People’s Progressive PartyCivic (PPP/C) Government.

That Burke’s Facebook Page is the main medium for the dissemination ofinformation regarding this visit, only serves to compound the matter. From themissive disseminated, it is clear that Burke has not only determined the Terms ofReference of this “fact finding mission” but has also essayed the findings of thismission even before it has commenced. This is nothing but a politically driven andorchestrated design by opponents of the Government which seems to have ensnaredcertain office holders within certain a few States’ Legislature in the US. As a result, the Government of Guyana will not be engaging this delegation acting in their privatecapacities as this is a clear interference in Guyana’s domestic politics with a biastowards the political Opposition in Guyana.

Any delegation that is interested in a “fact finding mission” of the problems thatGuyana and Guyanese have faced historically and in the recent past must enquireinto the following:

1. Fraudulent elections in 1968, 1973, 1980 and 1985;2. The massive violations of human rights and freedoms of the people of Guyanaduring 28 years of dictatorial rule from 1968 to 1992;3. The abuse, violence and killing of persons opposed to the Government,including, the assassination of Dr. Walter Rodney, a world-renowed historianand a black political leader, and Father Bernard Darke, a Jesuit priest;4. The total mismanagement of Guyana’s economy from 1968 to 1992, leavingGuyana as the second poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, second onlyto Haiti;5. Widespread racial and ethnic discrimination between 1968 and 1992;6. Rampant corruption, mismanagement and racial discrimination between 2015to 2020;7. 30,000 Guyanese losing jobs between 2015 to 2020; and8. Flagrant, multiple attempts to fraudulently alter the results to the March 2,2020 General and Regional Elections in the presence of internationalobservers and the diplomatic community.

The above list is not by any means exhaustive, but those are a few broad areas uponwhich we can commission a fact-finding mission by anyone who is interested inGuyana and its people’s welfare.