Gov’t upbraids contractors for delays in road projects

. urges urgency in the completion of Cemetery Road widening project

Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar on the instruction of President Dr Irfaan Ali on Wednesday visited the Cemetery Road widening project site to ensure the project moves apace.

After a walk through of the project, alongside the contractor and engineers from the Ministry of Public Works, significant gaps were discovered that led to delays in the works.

GTT was flagged for its failure to splice its fibre cable in the project zone, which has led to a delay in the civil works on the concrete bridge at the head of Princess Street.

Outlined are several tasks identified by the Ministry of Public Works to be executed on the project:

Princess Street to Sussex Street

-Completion of the southern bridge abutment to facilitate the diversion of traffic to the western lane that was recently completed.

-Removal of all reinforcement not in use from the work site.

-Completion of the medians and general cleaning of the work site.

-Commencement of the construction of the eastern lane from January 4, 2024. This includes a full-depth reconstruction of the shoulders.

-To facilitate the widening of the existing culverts at the Sussex Street intersection.

-Outlined various methodologies to enhance the speedy completion of this project. (Acquiring and stockpiling of materials, ways, and means to progress at various phases).

Sussex Street to Middle Street:

-Completion of the reinforced concrete block walls of the drain on the western lane.

-Completion of the road widening and curb wall on the western lane. This is to prevent the ongoing displacement of the carriageway due to excavated areas being left open.

-Completion of the road widening of the eastern lane that was abandoned.

-Completion of the medians and general cleaning of the work site.

-Outlined various methodologies to enhance the speedy completion of this project. (Acquiring and stockpiling of materials, ways, and means of how to progress at various phases).

Front Road/ Street to Mandela Avenue:

-Completion of the reinforced concrete block walls of the drains for both eastern and western lanes.

-Structural backfilling to drain walls to prevent the road structure from moving under vehicular loads. This work must be done at a fast rate to alleviate the inconveniences caused by the contractor to the residents within the area.

-Outlined various methodologies to enhance the speedy completion of this project. (Acquiring and stockpiling of materials, ways, and means how to progress at various phases).

The Ministry of Public Works assures the public that its engineers will continue to monitor the project, provide guidance to the contractor to address the identified gaps and ensure the project is completed promptly.