Govt understands the needs of the people – McCoy

Minister Kwame McCoy

The trademark of the government to engage one-on-one with citizens across the country continues to propel a strong relationship that promotes understanding from both sides.

During another outreach to the residents of De Kinderen and Zeelugt on the East Bank Essequibo on Wednesday, the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy said the government understands the people’s needs and is actively addressing them.

“We are a government with a vision that understands the needs of the people and our country. We can craft programmes and policies and fund them continuously through the budgetary resources,” the minister posited.

Minister McCoy emphasised that people’s needs will be addressed gradually and strategically, ensuring they are highly valued when fulfilled.

The minister stressed that more will be done for citizens while noting that the government has accomplished almost all of its manifesto goals in just under three years.

“Many governments are unable or are incapable of preparing a budget that is the essence of the realities of the country and that captures the needs and aspirations of the people and therefore miss the mark. But our government interacts with you…and looks into your requests. We get you; we understand you and so we work for you,” the public affairs minister affirmed.

Also, present was Member of Parliament, Dr Tandika Smith who said under President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s leadership, the country is vastly moving forward to the extent that other countries are trying to mirror Guyana and are also partnering with the country.

“Our government, we are committed to the promises that we make and we do even more than that…There are so many things that are in the pipeline and so right now I believe that this is the best time for everyone, especially young people,” Dr Smith stated.

With many more programmes to be put in place, the young MP encouraged the residents of the two villages to occupy their time wisely and take advantage of the opportunities the government is offering. [DPI]