Govt to spend $200M on Rasville, Roxanne Burnham Gardens roads

A resident looking at the map of Rasville showing all the roads that will be rehabilitated and constructed (DPI Photo)

The government is gearing up to spend close to $200 million on upgrading critical roads within the communities of Rasville and Roxanne Burnham Gardens in South Georgetown.

Engineers from the Ministry of Public Works’ Special Projects Unit are expected to mobilise in the areas within the next ten days to commence the infrastructure works.

The massive developmental project was revealed by Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill on Tuesday during a community meeting at Well Site, Roxanne Burnham Gardens.

He was joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd at the meeting.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill speaking to the residents of Rasville and Roxanne Burnham Gardens on Tuesday

The minister stressed that the government is committed to developing these communities. This work, he noted, should be completed by September.

“Before school reopens in September, with the pace at which we work at the ministry through the Special Projects Unit, if we don’t complete everything, we will be more than 90 per cent substantially completed of all the roads that we want to do here,” Minister Edghill told the residents.

Minister Edghill noted that his team will also work to build a more aesthetically pleasing vending environment for both the vendors and their customers further improving the lives of persons selling on the road corners.

With such major work to be done, the minister encouraged the residents to cooperate with the contractors during the process.

He also noted that there will be small contracts for residents to clean and improve the drainage systems.

“When we do infrastructural development in a community, the people in the community must benefit from the work that is being done…We are taking development to the people, we are serious about what we are doing,” the public works minister said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd outlining the government’s policy while at the meeting

Minister Edghill highlighted that through the ministry’s Main Access Roads Programme, Cane View Street in South Ruimveldt Gardens will be transformed into a main access road. This will accommodate the traffic flowing along the Heroes Highway.

Minister Todd also stressed that the government has an inclusive agenda that consists of benefits for everyone.

“We are here to serve you and look after your interest. At the end of the day, it is for us to make your issues our priority. We will not leave any community behind,” the minister assured.

Minister Todd encouraged the residents to take advantage of all the governmental programmes. (DPI)