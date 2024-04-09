Govt to roll out $45,000 cash grant this school term

The Education Ministry is set to roll out its “Because We Care” cash grant this term and this will see each child from both the public and private schools receiving $45,000.

This was announced by Subject Minister, Priya Manickchand via a social media post on Monday day as schools reopened for the August term.

This year, the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant has been increased to $40,000, coupled with the $5,000 uniform allowance and will benefit 205,000 children countrywide.

In 2021, the Government reintroduced the cash grant distribution for school-aged children, as per its manifesto promise. The distributions at that time saw each child benefitting from $19,000— $15,000 from the “Because We Care” grant and $4000 from their uniform vouchers.

In 2022, the Government increased the “Because We Care” cash grant amount from $15,000 to $25,000, and the uniform voucher from $4000 to $5000. This meant that each child went from receiving $19,000, to $30,000. It was also opened to all private school students as well. In 2023, cash grants saw children registered in nursery, primary, and secondary public and private schools receiving a $35,000 grant, together with $5000 for school uniforms and other supplies.

Already, the schools would have received their grants to purchase supplies and materials to make teachers more efficient and ease the burden of parents who in the past had to provide.

In addition, the minister stated that some 26,000 Grade Five and Six pupils will receive breakfast. Initially, only the Grade Six pupils benefitted from the programme but as the new school term commences, the Grade Five pupils were added.

Further, the minister stated that this term, the government will be rolling out other major programmes.

Meanwhile, as the new school term commences, the Grove and Timehri Primary Schools are expected to be reopened on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

A Pest Control Treatment is being spearheaded at the Grove Primary School while the Timehri Primary School is being used as a shelter for residents of Santa/Aratak Missions who were recently evacuated due to raging wildfires.