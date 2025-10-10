Govt to provide skills training programmes for Swan Village residents 

In a population of more than 1,300 residents, the people of Swan Village have expressed strong interest in participating in training programmes facilitated by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) through the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning.

As part of the Government’s continued engagement with communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, and Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma D. Griffith, along with Heads of Departments and senior staff of both Ministries, met with residents of Swan Village on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Swan Community Center.

During the engagement, the Ministers announced that an assessment of additional training programmes will be reviewed by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) for implementation in the community.

These programmes include Information Technology, Hospitality and Agro-Food Processing, Solar Installation, Heavy-Duty Equipment Operation, Garment Construction, and Commercial Food Preparation, all designed to strengthen skills development and create employment opportunities for residents.

Minister Griffith assured residents that their input would play a key role in shaping future projects and training programmes. He noted that a “Commercial Food Preparation Training Programme is currently being conducted at the Kuru Kururu Community College, which residents from the highway and surrounding villages can access for the time being.”

Minister Griffith further reiterated the Ministry’s dedication to making these opportunities accessible to all residents along the highway.

He also stressed the importance of these outreach programmes as a bridge between Government and community needs, ensuring that development initiatives reflect the priorities of the people.